Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) reported a solid second quarter with results within or above all guidance metric ranges.

Total revenue grew 6.6% year-over-year, with Cloud Subscription ARR growing 37% year-over-year.

The company launched CLAIRE GPT, a generative AI chat interface, making it the industry's only cloud data management platform with AI and Generative AI capabilities.

Informatica Inc (INFA) raised its guidance for Cloud Subscription ARR, Subscription ARR, non-GAAP Operating Income, and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow after-tax for the full year.

The company saw strong customer adoption, with customers spending more than $1 million in Subscription ARR increasing by 28% year-over-year.

Negative Points

Professional services revenues were lower than forecasted due to a strategic shift to more partner-driven services.

The average term length of self-managed subscription renewals was shorter than expected, impacting GAAP revenue recognition.

Self-managed subscription ARR declined by 7% year-over-year, reflecting a gradual decline in this segment.

The company lowered its full-year 2024 GAAP total revenue forecast due to lower professional services revenue and shorter self-managed renewal terms.

Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted total ARR by $2 million and Cloud Subscription ARR by about $720,000.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the primary reasons for the increased cloud ARR guidance?

A: The macro environment appears stable, and the pipeline has been very healthy. Informatica World generated the largest pipeline ever, driven by ongoing digital transformation, modernization, and Gen AI initiatives. Customers are accelerating modernization to leverage Gen AI, which is reflected in strong deal closures and growth in large deals.

Q: Is there a benefit to margins from shifting more professional services (PS) revenue to partners?

A: The shift is essentially margin neutral. Informatica is a software company, not a professional services company. The decline in PS revenue is a natural trajectory and has been faster than expected. Last year, PS revenue was $97 million, and it is expected to decline by $10-$12 million this year.

Q: Can you explain the dynamics of maintenance renewal rates going higher but duration being down?

A: Maintenance contracts are almost all one year, and the renewal rate is very constant. The term of renewals does not impact revenue recognition as maintenance is recognized rateably. The reduction in duration is seen in self-managed on-prem subscriptions, which impacts GAAP revenue recognition but not ARR, billings, or cash flow.

Q: What is contemplated in the implied second half net new cloud ARR guide regarding migrations?

A: The growth of migrations is expected to be faster than the average cloud subscription growth rate of 35.5%. The forecast remains confident, with expectations for migrations to continue at a strong pace.

Q: How does the current cloud ARR momentum set up for potential double-digit revenue growth next year?

A: The setup is positive for accelerating revenue growth, but double-digit growth in 2025 is not realistic. The medium-term guidance still calls for double-digit revenue growth by the end of 2026 or into 2027, with double-digit ARR growth in 2026.

Q: How are customers prioritizing their spend on data and AI in the current environment?

A: Customers are prioritizing data and AI as a top three spend category, along with security. The data layer is crucial for Gen AI initiatives. Informatica's IDMC platform allows customers to handle both current digital transformation projects and new Gen AI workloads, providing a future-proof solution.

Q: What is the impact of Databricks' open sourcing of Unity Catalog on the data catalog space and Informatica?

A: Informatica's catalog is the metadata system of record for enterprises, serving broader use cases than Unity Catalog. The open sourcing of Unity Catalog is positive for the ecosystem, but Informatica's catalog remains essential for enterprise-grade governance and metadata management.

Q: Why did the percentage of net new ARR from migrations tick down slightly this quarter?

A: The quarter-to-quarter variability is natural. The number of migration deals was about the same as last quarter, and the contribution from migrations is expected to grow faster than the average cloud growth rate over the medium term.

Q: How has the adoption rate of IPUs been across products, and are there differences in expansion characteristics?

A: The adoption rate of IPUs has been strong, with increasing expansion among customers. The telemetry data helps identify high-probability renewals and early warning indicators, leading to proactive customer success interventions. Expansion of IPUs is increasing, driving cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Q: Is the raised cloud ARR guidance a matter of prudence or is there something more concerning?

A: The raised guidance reflects prudence and derisking, with no underlying concerns.

