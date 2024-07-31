On July 31, 2024, Linda Rice, Director at Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial), executed a sale of 2,700 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company.

Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial) is a financial technology and analytics company that offers consumer and small business loans as well as financing. The company operates through its online platform and uses advanced algorithms and analytics to process loan applications and determine creditworthiness.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,370 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Enova International Inc, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Enova International Inc were priced at $88.29. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $2.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.04, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 14.93.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Enova International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

