On August 1, 2024, Walter Woltosz, Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,521,592 shares of Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc, a company specializing in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys. Walter Woltosz himself has sold a total of 280,000 shares and made no purchases in the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Simulations Plus Inc were trading at $39.63. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $771.098 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 80.42, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 24.395 and the historical median for the company.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be undervalued based on the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider transaction could provide investors with insights into the current valuation and sentiment within the company's leadership regarding its stock price and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.