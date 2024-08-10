Wartinbee William James III, Executive Vice President of Global Sales Strategy and Operations at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), sold 299 shares of the company on July 31, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,671 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, Wartinbee William James III has sold a total of 715 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Gartner Inc, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Gartner Inc were trading at $499.11, giving the company a market cap of approximately $36.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 45.65, which is above both the industry median of 26.8 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Gartner Inc is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value of $411.07, compared to the current price of $499.11, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.