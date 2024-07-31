On July 31, 2024, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,744 shares of the company.

UniFirst Corp (UNF, Financial) specializes in providing uniform rental services and facility products to businesses of all types. The company operates through a network of service facilities and distribution centers across the United States and Canada, ensuring timely delivery and service to its customers.

Over the past year, Michael Iandoli has engaged in several transactions involving UniFirst Corp shares, selling a total of 682 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of UniFirst Corp were trading at $194.3. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of UniFirst Corp stands at 27.61, which is above both the industry median of 18.195 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, UniFirst Corp is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, based on a GF Value of $212.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market trends and additional financial metrics before making investment decisions.

