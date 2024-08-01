On August 1, 2024, James Cox, Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a sale of 14,850 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 232,503 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment accounting and analytics, performance measurement, and reporting solutions. The company's services cater to a diverse clientele, including asset managers, insurance companies, and corporate treasuries.

Over the past year, James Cox has sold a total of 163,675 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were priced at $22.02, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.198 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is overvalued or undervalued, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a GF Value of $20.81. This places the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1.06, indicating that it is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.