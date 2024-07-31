On July 31, 2024, Laurie Dornan, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial), sold 5,935 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,225.6126 shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

Greenbrier Companies Inc, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets. The company's offerings include railroad freight car equipment, wheels, parts, leasing, and management services, as well as railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance.

Over the past year, Laurie Dornan has engaged in the sale of 5,935 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. In the same period, Greenbrier Companies Inc has experienced a total of 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy, indicating a predominance of selling activity among insiders.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc were priced at $50.92. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $1.429 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.05, which is below both the industry median of 14.41 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Greenbrier Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.