WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) CEO Teresa Elder Sells 20,000 Shares

On August 1, 2024, Teresa Elder, CEO of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $5.29 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,575,787 shares of WideOpenWest Inc.

WideOpenWest Inc, commonly known as WOW, is a provider of high-speed Internet, cable TV, and phone services across the United States. The company is known for its advanced communication and technology solutions tailored to both residential and business customers.

Over the past year, Teresa Elder has sold a total of 60,000 shares of WideOpenWest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. In the same period, there have been seven insider sales and no insider buys at the company.

As of the latest transaction, WideOpenWest Inc's shares were trading at $5.29, giving the company a market cap of approximately $438.902 million. The stock is currently valued below its GF Value of $11.76, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45, indicating that the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

For more detailed information on WideOpenWest Inc's valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the detailed stock analysis on GuruFocus.

