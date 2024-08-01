On August 1, 2024, Todd Kelsey, President & CEO of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 91,682 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and aerospace/defense sectors. The company assists in transforming concepts into branded products and delivers them to the market.

Over the past year, Todd Kelsey has sold a total of 82,689 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Plexus Corp, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Plexus Corp were priced at $128.16 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $3.2 billion. Plexus Corp's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.65, which is above both the industry median of 23.35 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $99.61, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29. This suggests that Plexus Corp is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year, coupled with the current stock valuation metrics, could provide insights into the stock's future movements.

