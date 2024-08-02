On August 2, 2024, Howard Slayen, Director at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 220,714 shares of Aehr Test Systems.

Aehr Test Systems specializes in test equipment for the semiconductor industry, providing solutions that improve the speed, quality, and scalability of chip testing processes.

Over the past year, Howard Slayen has bought a total of 20,700 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend where there have been four insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year at Aehr Test Systems.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems were priced at $15.5 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $425.365 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.85, which is lower than both the industry median of 30.375 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Aehr Test Systems is estimated at $24.26 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

This insider buying activity could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, despite the valuation concerns indicated by the GF Value.

