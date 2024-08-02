On August 2, 2024, David Gruber, Director at LTC Properties Inc (LTC, Financial), purchased 6,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 18,412 shares.

LTC Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in senior housing and health care properties. The company's portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.

According to the filing, the shares were bought at a price of $35.75 each, totaling $214,500. Following this transaction, the market cap of LTC Properties Inc stands at approximately $1.57 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of LTC Properties Inc is 16.29, which is below both the industry median of 17.18 and the company's historical median. The GF Value of the stock is $37.36, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 9,500 shares and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for LTC Properties Inc shows 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future performance of LTC Properties Inc.

