Insider Sale at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

On August 1, 2024, Deanna Lund, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 291,898 shares of the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in advanced defense technology, providing innovative systems, platforms, and products for national security and communications. The company's offerings include unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity solutions, and missile defense enhancements.

Over the past year, Deanna Lund has sold a total of 42,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $22.54 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 34.95 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $18.38, indicating that with a current price of $22.54, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

