On August 2, 2024, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 2,698,813 shares of Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the completion of newly drilled wells, as well as the enhancement of production in existing wells.

Over the past year, Christopher Wright has sold a total of 533,919 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $22.02 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.10, which is below the industry median of 11.72.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04, based on a GF Value of $21.09. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

