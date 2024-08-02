On August 2, 2024, Amie O'Toole, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), executed a sale of 682 shares of the company at a price of $168 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of Alphabet Inc. Details of the sale can be viewed on the SEC Filing.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, operates across multiple sectors including technology, digital advertising, and various consumer digital services. The company has established a significant presence in the global market with its expansive range of products and services.

Over the past year, Amie O'Toole has sold a total of 1,364 shares of Alphabet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of Alphabet Inc was trading at $168 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $2,061.30 billion.

Alphabet Inc's current price-earnings ratio is 23.91, which is above the industry median of 22 but below the company's historical median. The GF Value of the stock is $156.43, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

