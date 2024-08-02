Q2 2024 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Cassie Branscum - Leggett & Platt Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Leggett & Platt second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today are Karl Glassman, CEO; Ben Burns, CFO; Tyson Hagale, President of the Bedding Products segment; Sam Smith, President of the Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products segment, and Helena Tauber, Manager of Investor Relations.



The agenda for our call this morning is as follows. Karl will discuss our current priorities and demand trends. Ben will cover operating results and additional financial details, including a restructuring update and address our revised outlook for 2024 and the group will answer any questions you have.



