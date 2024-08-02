Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB, Financial) achieved a 2% year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2024 despite a challenging macro environment.

Non-GAAP earnings per share increased by 25% year-over-year in the first half of 2024.

The company has improved the efficiency of its AI-enabled pricing algorithms and increased automation in its digital factories.

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) has seen a 50% year-over-year increase in the number of customers using its combined factory and network offer.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $112.9 million in cash and investments and zero debt as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

The manufacturing activity in the US and Europe has contracted, impacting Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)'s growth potential.

Large one-time orders decreased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Customer ordering patterns softened in June and continued into July, reflecting a more pronounced challenging operating environment.

The company expects to incur $500,000 of one-time costs associated with its reorganization.

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) anticipates a slight decline in gross margins and operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 due to lower volume.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you elaborate on the reorganization and its expected impact on growth and costs?

A: Robert Bodor, President and CEO, explained that the reorganization aims to enhance customer service by separating revenue generation from operational fulfillment. This change is expected to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive productivity. The team size has been slightly reduced, which may positively impact margins and cost management in the medium term.

Q: How do you foresee the trend in customer count and revenue per customer?

A: Robert Bodor emphasized that despite a challenging macro environment, Proto Labs aims to grow both customer count and revenue per customer. The company is focusing on better serving customers throughout the product life cycle, which has already shown a 50% year-over-year increase in customers using their combined offer.

Q: What are the expected gross margins and operating expenses for Q3 2024?

A: Daniel Schumacher, CFO, indicated that gross margins are expected to be slightly down quarter-over-quarter due to volume pressures. Operating expenses are also expected to be slightly down sequentially, aligning with the company's guidance range for EPS.

Q: Why has the Hubs business been stagnant, and how does it compare to competitors?

A: Daniel Schumacher noted that while the Hubs business has shown year-over-year growth, it has faced headwinds due to the challenging macro environment. The company remains focused on serving customers holistically and driving production, which they believe will lead to long-term growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the market verticals and geographic regions affected by the recent slowdown?

A: Daniel Schumacher mentioned that the slowdown in June and July was broad-based across most industries and geographic regions. The company observed increased approval cycles and hesitancy among customers, reflecting the overall challenging market conditions.

Q: How will the reorganization impact revenue by service, particularly for underperforming segments like Sheet Metal and 3D Printing?

A: Robert Bodor stated that the reorganization aims to serve customers more holistically and efficiently, which should help reaccelerate activity in lower-performing segments. The focus remains on improving overall revenue and leveraging the company's full capabilities.

Q: What is the rationale behind the reorganization, and how will it benefit customers?

A: Robert Bodor explained that the reorganization will create a unified global operations organization to streamline customer service and improve productivity. This change will eliminate handoffs and ensure a seamless customer experience, ultimately driving growth and efficiency.

Q: How does the company plan to navigate the challenging macro environment and drive growth?

A: Robert Bodor emphasized that Proto Labs is focused on what it can control, such as serving customers better and driving adoption of their comprehensive offer. Despite the tough environment, the company has shown growth and improved profitability, and it aims to continue this trend by leveraging its unique capabilities.

Q: What are the expected benefits of the new organizational structure in the long term?

A: Daniel Schumacher highlighted that the new structure will streamline operations and focus on customer needs, leading to improved customer experiences and long-term growth. The company expects to see productivity gains and margin improvements as a result of this reorganization.

Q: How does the company plan to address the decline in customer count and drive future growth?

A: Robert Bodor reiterated that Proto Labs is focused on better serving its customers and driving adoption of its comprehensive offer. The company sees significant growth opportunities by capturing additional production work from existing prototype customers and aims to grow faster than in the past few years.

