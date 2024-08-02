Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) reports a 2.8% year-over-year revenue growth and a 25% increase in adjusted EPS for the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $125.6 million, grew 2.8% year-over-year in constant currencies.
  • Proto Labs' Network Revenue: $24.7 million, up 22.7% in constant currencies.
  • Injection Molding Revenue: Flat year-over-year.
  • CNC Machining Revenue: Grew 6% year-over-year.
  • 3D Printing Revenue: Grew 1% year-over-year.
  • Sheet Metal Revenue: Flat year-over-year, up 10% compared to the first quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 45.7%, increased 10 basis points sequentially.
  • Proto Labs' Network Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 32.8%, up from 31.7% in the first quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Flat compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share: $0.38, down $0.02 compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • First Half 2024 Adjusted EPS: Increased 25% over the first half of 2023.
  • Total Proto Labs Non-GAAP Gross Margin (First Half 2024): 45.6%, up 190 basis points year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $14.4 million.
  • Share Repurchase: $10.9 million of common shares in the quarter.
  • Cash and Investments (June 30, 2024): $112.9 million, zero debt.
  • Third Quarter 2024 Revenue Guidance: Between $117 million and $125 million.
  • Third Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: Between $0.29 and $0.37.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Proto Labs Inc (PRLB, Financial) achieved a 2% year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2024 despite a challenging macro environment.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share increased by 25% year-over-year in the first half of 2024.
  • The company has improved the efficiency of its AI-enabled pricing algorithms and increased automation in its digital factories.
  • Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) has seen a 50% year-over-year increase in the number of customers using its combined factory and network offer.
  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $112.9 million in cash and investments and zero debt as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

  • The manufacturing activity in the US and Europe has contracted, impacting Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)'s growth potential.
  • Large one-time orders decreased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Customer ordering patterns softened in June and continued into July, reflecting a more pronounced challenging operating environment.
  • The company expects to incur $500,000 of one-time costs associated with its reorganization.
  • Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) anticipates a slight decline in gross margins and operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 due to lower volume.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you elaborate on the reorganization and its expected impact on growth and costs?
A: Robert Bodor, President and CEO, explained that the reorganization aims to enhance customer service by separating revenue generation from operational fulfillment. This change is expected to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive productivity. The team size has been slightly reduced, which may positively impact margins and cost management in the medium term.

Q: How do you foresee the trend in customer count and revenue per customer?
A: Robert Bodor emphasized that despite a challenging macro environment, Proto Labs aims to grow both customer count and revenue per customer. The company is focusing on better serving customers throughout the product life cycle, which has already shown a 50% year-over-year increase in customers using their combined offer.

Q: What are the expected gross margins and operating expenses for Q3 2024?
A: Daniel Schumacher, CFO, indicated that gross margins are expected to be slightly down quarter-over-quarter due to volume pressures. Operating expenses are also expected to be slightly down sequentially, aligning with the company's guidance range for EPS.

Q: Why has the Hubs business been stagnant, and how does it compare to competitors?
A: Daniel Schumacher noted that while the Hubs business has shown year-over-year growth, it has faced headwinds due to the challenging macro environment. The company remains focused on serving customers holistically and driving production, which they believe will lead to long-term growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the market verticals and geographic regions affected by the recent slowdown?
A: Daniel Schumacher mentioned that the slowdown in June and July was broad-based across most industries and geographic regions. The company observed increased approval cycles and hesitancy among customers, reflecting the overall challenging market conditions.

Q: How will the reorganization impact revenue by service, particularly for underperforming segments like Sheet Metal and 3D Printing?
A: Robert Bodor stated that the reorganization aims to serve customers more holistically and efficiently, which should help reaccelerate activity in lower-performing segments. The focus remains on improving overall revenue and leveraging the company's full capabilities.

Q: What is the rationale behind the reorganization, and how will it benefit customers?
A: Robert Bodor explained that the reorganization will create a unified global operations organization to streamline customer service and improve productivity. This change will eliminate handoffs and ensure a seamless customer experience, ultimately driving growth and efficiency.

Q: How does the company plan to navigate the challenging macro environment and drive growth?
A: Robert Bodor emphasized that Proto Labs is focused on what it can control, such as serving customers better and driving adoption of their comprehensive offer. Despite the tough environment, the company has shown growth and improved profitability, and it aims to continue this trend by leveraging its unique capabilities.

Q: What are the expected benefits of the new organizational structure in the long term?
A: Daniel Schumacher highlighted that the new structure will streamline operations and focus on customer needs, leading to improved customer experiences and long-term growth. The company expects to see productivity gains and margin improvements as a result of this reorganization.

Q: How does the company plan to address the decline in customer count and drive future growth?
A: Robert Bodor reiterated that Proto Labs is focused on better serving its customers and driving adoption of its comprehensive offer. The company sees significant growth opportunities by capturing additional production work from existing prototype customers and aims to grow faster than in the past few years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.