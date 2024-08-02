Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Strategic Divestitures

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) reports a 16% increase in EPS and outlines plans for over $2 billion in divestiture proceeds.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Organic Volume Growth: 2% for the third quarter.
  • EPS Growth: 16% increase, amounting to $2.18 per share.
  • Operating EBITDA: $546 million, a 6% increase compared to the prior year.
  • Consumer Packaging International Revenue: Down 5%, with 1% organic volume growth.
  • Consumer Packaging North America Revenue: Increased by 3%, driven by organic volume growth.
  • Flexibles Division Revenue: Declined 2%, with a 2% organic volume increase.
  • Health, Hygiene & Specialties Revenue: Flat, with a 2% organic volume increase.
  • Free Cash Flow: Expected range of $800 million to $900 million for fiscal 2024.
  • Cash Flow Generation: Expected $1 billion in the September quarter.
  • Strategic Divestitures Proceeds: Expected to exceed $2 billion within the next year.
  • Leverage Target: Year-end leverage of 3.5 times or lower by the end of fiscal 2024.
  • Adjusted EPS Target: $7.60 for fiscal 2024.
  • Q4 Operating EBITDA: Expected $560 million, a 2.5% increase over the prior year quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial) delivered 2% organic volume growth and strong financial performance during the quarter.
  • Third quarter EPS and operating EBITDA grew by 16% and 6% respectively over the prior year quarter.
  • The company confirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance within previously announced ranges for adjusted EPS and free cash flow.
  • Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) expects to generate over $3 billion in cash over the next four quarters from strategic divestitures and portfolio optimization.
  • The company has made substantial progress in its lean transformation initiatives, particularly at its Franklin, Indiana facility, leading to improved operational efficiency and engagement.

Negative Points

  • Revenue in the consumer packaging international division was down 5% due to lower polymer costs, despite a 1% organic volume growth.
  • The flexibles division saw a 2% decline in revenue due to lower prices, although this was partially offset by a 2% organic volume increase.
  • The health, hygiene & specialties division's revenue remained flat compared to the prior year, with lower selling prices offsetting a 2% organic volume increase.
  • Persistent weakness in North American transportation and industrial markets was noted, particularly in Europe, which is experiencing a slower recovery.
  • The company faces challenges from softer global market demand due to inflation, impacting overall performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In terms of our interest expense on the guidance in the fourth quarter, it looks much higher than the previous three quarters. Can you provide some color on that?
A: The increase in interest expense is primarily driven by some non-cash cost income that fell off in Q2. This was always projected given our outlook for fiscal '24. (Mark W. Miles, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the market share trends, particularly in the takeout cups segment?
A: Foot traffic has been weaker than expected due to inflation, leading to increased promotional activity by our customers. We are starting to see the benefit of this in our volumes and expect continued focus on growth from our customers. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: Have you already felt the impact of weaker inflation in your numbers? What supports your guidance for low single-digit volume growth in Q4?
A: Our guidance is based on easier comps and modest improvement, not dependent on market improvement. If there is market improvement, it would provide upside. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: Can you give an update on the potential divestitures and how you see leverage shaping up by the end of 2025?
A: We expect to be in the very low threes in terms of leverage by the end of 2025, possibly even hitting the high twos. We see share buybacks as meaningful value for our shareholders and are always looking at bolt-on acquisitions that are highly accretive. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: Can you talk about the pilot at Franklin and what it means for the broader business in terms of improved efficiency and margin?
A: The lean transformation at Franklin has led to over 20% improvement in throughput. We are focusing on daily management processes and predictive maintenance, which will have a dramatic impact across our facilities. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: What is driving the lower EBITDA outlook despite better volumes and positive comps?
A: The biggest impact is resin inflation and the timing of recovery. Supply side constraints have affected the markets, but this is not a long-term issue. We see strong momentum and performance on costs. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: Any initiatives underway to drive better performance in North American transportation and treat from?
A: We are shifting a portion of our volume to higher-value engineered products and winning share at better margins. The slower recovery is more limited to Europe, but we do see recovery happening. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: How is the competitive activity impacting your business, especially in food service?
A: We are seeing higher levels of competition, but our superior products and ability to service customers with rapidly changing demand requirements allow us to maintain margins and win share. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: How do you see volume growth evolving into fiscal Q4 and 2025 for each of the different segments?
A: We expect similar low single-digit growth in Q4 and accelerating growth in 2025 based on our performance, not market recovery. If market recovery happens, it would provide additional upside. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

Q: How should we think about EBITDA growth next year in light of planned divestitures?
A: We expect EBITDA growth roughly in line with low single-digit volume growth, with potential upside from cost reductions and operating leverage. (Kevin J. Kwilinski, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.