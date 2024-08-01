On August 1, 2024, John Tomovcsik, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 2,866 shares of the company at a price of $105 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage, and logistics. The company is a global provider catering to clients in various industries seeking solutions for managing and storing their information assets securely.

Over the past year, John Tomovcsik has sold a total of 82,309 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $105 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $31.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 161.65, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.65, based on a GF Value of $63.53. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This sale comes at a time when the stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio, suggest a premium compared to historical and industry averages. Investors and analysts monitoring Iron Mountain Inc will likely keep a close watch on insider transactions and company performance to gauge future movements.

