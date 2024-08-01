Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC, Financial) achieved double-digit increases in both sales and production volumes despite weaker global demand.

The company generated $147 million of cash from operations, resulting in free cash flow of $25 million after funding $122 million of CapEx and mine development.

Significant progress was made on the Blue Creek project, with major components for seam access completed on schedule.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) reported a consolidated gross price realization of 90% in the second quarter.

The company has a strong liquidity position with $816 million in total available liquidity, including $709 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Negative Points

Global steelmaking coal prices experienced a sharp decline, impacting the company's financial performance.

The company faced challenges with the temporary loss of the barging system due to lock failures, which could affect transportation costs.

Net income decreased to $71 million in Q2 2024 from $82 million in Q2 2023, driven by an 11% lower average net selling price.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 29% in Q2 2024 from 34% in Q2 2023.

Cash cost of sales increased to $260 million in Q2 2024 from $229 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher sales volumes and employee wages.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the progress at Blue Creek. What are the key milestones for the project between now and the end of the year? And who will mine the first ton of coal with the continuous miner unit in Q3?

A: Key milestones include getting the first continuous miner unit up and running in Q3 and the second unit before year-end. The mine manager will likely make the first cut with the continuous miner. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

Q: Your annual guidance implies a pullback in production in the second half. Is there anything operationally that would cause this reduction?

A: We have three longwall moves planned, which will slow down production temporarily. Additionally, we expect reduced production around the holidays due to absenteeism and extra time off for employees. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

Q: The cost guidance related to that conservatism, you had a nice improvement quarter-over-quarter?

A: Yes, we are on track with our year-to-date guidance. Prices and our guidance are aligned, and everything is unfolding as expected. (Dale Boyles, CFO)

Q: On the pricing side, you mentioned a capture rate of about 90% this quarter. Can Warrior hit the 85% to 90% benchmark for the full year?

A: We are confident in the 85% to 90% range. The spread has closed up a bit, and while a decline in prices could push the percentage higher, we hope for rising coal prices even if it means a lower percentage. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

Q: When would you expect inventories to be drawn down in the second half of the year?

A: We plan to mine additional tons from Blue Creek, increasing inventory. We will be patient and not rush to market unless justified by market opportunities. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

A: We will take advantage of market situations to maximize price, potentially leading to lower Q3 and higher Q4 shipments. (Dale Boyles, CFO)

Q: Can you provide thoughts on the cash costs and possibilities around the Blue Creek product?

A: We expect to update project economics next year. The $70 all-in cost before inflation is likely to increase by 30%-35% due to inflationary pressures. (Dale Boyles, CFO)

Q: Is the spot exposure in 2024 higher than previously expected?

A: We had initially said 25% to 30%. The lack of spot activity in Europe and South America has led to more coal moving into Asia, affecting spot exposure. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

Q: Could the spot exposure be lower in the third quarter due to softer spot activity?

A: Yes, it could be lower. We were at 37% in Q1, down to 30% in Q2, and expect 25% to 30% for the year, implying lower exposure in Q3 and Q4. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

Q: Once Blue Creek starts ramping up, does the spot exposure change?

A: The spot exposure will likely increase in the first few years of Blue Creek as we establish the new coal in the market. (Walter Scheller, CEO)

