Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 6.6% year-over-year, reaching $137 million.

Operating profit reached $25 million, representing 18.2% of total revenue.

Net income grew by 13%, showcasing strong profitability.

Successful launch of the intelligent insurance platform with advanced AI capabilities.

Strategic partnership with Microsoft to enhance AI and cloud capabilities.

Negative Points

Revenue in the rest of the world decreased by $0.5 million.

Adjusted free cash flow decreased to $6 million from $12 million in the previous year.

Pre-production implementation services revenue is declining.

Sales cycles for large core transformations remain lengthy, often extending up to 24 months.

Increased sales and marketing investments have kept operating margins stable despite improved gross margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of early receptivity and customer feedback on the Microsoft partnership and the intelligent insurance platform?

A: (Alex Zukerman, Chief Strategy Officer) We see tremendous interest in the market and have received very positive feedback from both our customer base and the analyst community. We are already running a POC with a customer, and the feedback so far is quite encouraging. The market is very interested in how Gen-AI can enhance efficiency and provide better service to customers.

Q: What does the Microsoft partnership mean for the broader business mix, given the ongoing strength in post-production and ARR?

A: (Roni Giladi, CFO) The partnership with Microsoft is significant for Sapiens and our customers. It helps bring new logos on board and supports transitioning existing customers to the cloud, generating additional recurring revenue streams. This trend is expected to create significant revenue over the next five years.

Q: Can you provide insights into the types of wins and revenue acceleration in North America?

A: (Roni Al Dor, CEO) We are seeing growth in several areas, including life insurance, workers' compensation, and reinsurance. Our CoreSuite for life and component solutions are performing well, and we are looking to expand further. The combination of CoreSuite, components, and digital solutions looks very positive.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in revenue segments, particularly the decline in pre-production revenue and the strength in post-production?

A: (Roni Giladi, CFO) The decline in pre-production implementation services is due to our shift to subscription-based revenue. We also experienced some delays in signing new logo deals in the first half of the year but are encouraged by the progress in early Q3.

Q: Where are you allocating new resources, and what segments of the market show the most opportunity?

A: (Roni Al Dor, CEO) We have made significant investments in North America and Europe, focusing on marketing, sales, and existing customers. We are also investing in alliances and system integrators to support our growth.

Q: How are carriers prioritizing their core system modernizations, and are there any changes in sales timelines?

A: (Alex Zukerman, Chief Strategy Officer) Carriers are prioritizing operational efficiency and growth, driven by data management, AI, digital, and cloud capabilities. While the interest in core replacement remains strong, the review and analysis process can take longer due to the comprehensive nature of our platform offerings.

Q: Are sales cycles still long for core system transformations?

A: (Alex Zukerman, Chief Strategy Officer) Sales cycles for large core transformations can range from 12 to 24 months, while smaller deals may take around nine months. This timeline has remained consistent compared to last year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the shift to subscription revenue on your financial performance?

A: (Roni Giladi, CFO) The shift to subscription revenue impacts our revenue stream by reducing pre-production implementation services and increasing post-production services and software products. This transition supports our long-term growth strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.