Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP, Financial) delivered record funds from operations (FFO) for the second quarter, benefiting from growth and development activities.

Successfully deployed significant capital into growth opportunities, enhancing market-leading reach and scale.

Commissioned approximately 1.4 gigawatts of new capacity in the quarter, contributing to a robust development pipeline.

Acquisition of Neoen adds a large operating and development pipeline in new core renewables markets, enhancing BEP's position.

Strong balance sheet with $4.4 billion of available liquidity, enabling continued investment in attractive opportunities.

Negative Points

Challenges in the Colombian market due to the end of a strong El Nino season, impacting hydrology and Q2 results.

Potential regulatory hurdles in Australia related to the Neoen acquisition, requiring measures to achieve approval.

Decline in average price per megawatt hour for wind and solar portfolio, driven by regulatory impacts in Spain and lower prices for new assets.

Uncertainty in the PJM market regarding sustained high capacity prices, given historical volatility.

Need for continued asset sales to fund growth, with skepticism about achieving both attractive deployment and monetization in the same market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The advanced development pipeline increased to 65 gigawatts from 24 gigawatts at the end of Q1. Can you give us some context on where this incremental growth is coming from and the timeline for these projects?

A: (Wyatt Hartley, CFO) The increase is due to acquisitions and a finer review of our pipeline, aligning with market definitions of advanced stage. We expect to deliver 7 gigawatts this year and ramp up to 10 gigawatts annually in the coming years.

Q: Do you have updated thoughts on how flexible gas-fired power could fit into BEP's midterm plans to complement the renewable platform?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) While gas will play a role in meeting growing electricity demand, it will not be a core part of our strategy. We will continue to focus on wind, solar, battery, and hydro generation.

Q: With the Neoen acquisition, your development pipeline will include more battery storage. Do you think your development pipeline could be mostly solar and batteries in the next five years?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) Solar and batteries are becoming the lowest cost providers of electricity in many markets. We will continue to be technology agnostic and deploy capital where we see the best risk-adjusted returns, but solar and batteries will likely be a significant part of our strategy.

Q: Are there any other obvious markets to expand into after recent acquisitions in France, Australia, and the Nordics?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) We are not actively focused on entering new markets at scale. We are well-positioned in all major renewable markets globally and expect most growth to come from existing regions.

Q: Can you talk about the dynamics you're seeing in asset sales and your target for the year?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) We see opportunities to monetize assets at attractive values due to stabilized interest rates, increased bank lending, and the return of strategic bids. We have advanced sales processes that should demonstrate this dynamic in the coming months.

Q: Can you provide more color on discussions with technology companies interested in signing frameworks similar to the Microsoft deal?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) Yes, we are seeing increased interest from large corporate buyers of power looking to secure their energy needs through broader framework arrangements, driven by the demand for the lowest cost form of electricity.

Q: What is the outlook for the Neoen acquisition, particularly regarding competition review in Australia?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) We are aware of potential measures needed for approval and are well-prepared to address them. The acquisition of Windlab in Australia, which operates in different provinces than Neoen, is also progressing through its approval process.

Q: Can you give an update on your exposure to the PJM auction and the upside from the recent auction results?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) PJM is a key market for us with significant positions in hydro, wind, and solar. The recent capacity auction results were better than expected, providing a positive tailwind. (Wyatt Hartley, CFO) The impact is roughly $20 million to $25 million of additional revenue.

Q: Any thoughts on expanding deeper into distributed generation, particularly residential solar?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) We have focused on commercial and industrial distributed generation due to better value propositions. However, we are closer to attractive entry points in residential distributed generation and offshore wind than in the past.

Q: Is there appetite or capacity to do a larger M&A deal before completing the Neoen acquisition?

A: (Connor Teskey, CEO) Yes, we have the capacity and appetite for larger transactions. Our funding plan is in great shape, and we are well-positioned to execute on attractive opportunities.

