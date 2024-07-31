Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Volatility and Strategic Growth

Key insights into Two Harbors Investment Corp's performance, challenges, and strategic initiatives in Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Book Value: $15.19 per share at June 30, down from $15.64 at March 31.
  • Total Economic Return: 0.0% for Q2 2024; 5.8% for the first half of 2024.
  • Comprehensive Income: $0.5 million or $0.00 per weighted average common share in Q2 2024.
  • Net Interest Expense: $38 million, favorable to Q1 due to lower average borrowing balances and rates.
  • Net Servicing Income: $172 million, including $139 million of service fee income and $37 million of float and ancillary income.
  • Investment Securities Loss and Change in OCI: Favorable to Q1 by $48 million.
  • Servicing Asset Losses: $23 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Swap and Other Derivative Gains: Lower by $125 million in Q2 2024.
  • Leverage: Increased to 6.8 times.
  • MSR Portfolio: $211 billion UPB at June 30.
  • Prepayment Speeds: Increased to 7.2 CPR from 5.1 CPR in Q1 2024.
  • Static Return Estimate: 10.8% to 13.4% before leverage; 12.5% to 16.5% after leverage.
Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO, Financial) reported a total economic return of 5.8% for the first half of 2024.
  • The company successfully launched its direct-to-consumer originations platform, locking more than $25 million worth of loans in the first few weeks.
  • RoundPoint's operations have been streamlined, servicing over 900,000 loans or about $225 billion of UPB, achieving operational efficiencies.
  • The MSR portfolio performed well with stable cash flows supported by slow prepayment speeds.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has a strong capital allocation strategy, with 60% of capital invested in hedged low coupon MSR, providing return stability.

Negative Points

  • Book value per share decreased to $15.19 at June 30, down from $15.64 at March 31.
  • The company experienced higher realized volatility in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.
  • Net comprehensive income was only $0.5 million or $0.00 per weighted average common share in the second quarter.
  • Investment securities loss and change in OCI were unfavorable by about $48 million due to a smaller selloff in rates and slight spread widening.
  • The leverage ratio increased to 6.8 times, indicating a higher risk exposure.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In the past, you had kind of described your leverage position as kind of neutral. How would you describe your leverage position today?
A: Nicholas Letica, Chief Investment Officer: We are slightly above the middle of our leverage range at 6.75 times. While we have increased leverage by about three-quarters of a turn, our overall risk metrics, including spread sensitivity, have not changed significantly. We have moved up in coupon, which lowers spread duration but captures more volatility sensitivity.

Q: Can you talk about the potential for spreads to tighten if and when volatility declines, especially with the Fed potentially lowering rates and the upcoming election?
A: William Greenberg, CEO: It's difficult to time exactly when volatility will decline. The probability of a Fed cutting cycle and a lower volatility environment is better now than in the last two years. However, geopolitical instability and the upcoming election add uncertainty. We expect a gradual decline in volatility over the balance of the year and into 2025.

Q: How are you thinking about using treasuries as opposed to swaps given where swap spreads are trading recently?
A: William Greenberg, CEO: We have a bit more swaps than Treasury futures as hedges due to better carry on swaps. While this introduces some swap spread volatility, the current swap spreads offer better carry than Treasury hedges. We use a mix of both, depending on market conditions.

Q: Can we get an update on book value quarter to date?
A: William Greenberg, CEO: Through last Friday, our book value is up approximately 1%.

Q: On slide 14, the expected return on RMBS is 15-17%, up from 12-13%. What are the drivers for this increase?
A: Nicholas Letica, Chief Investment Officer: The increase is driven by higher leverage and migrating up in coupon, which enhances return potential.

Q: Is there any change to the target asset allocation for the new capital raise through the ATM program?
A: William Greenberg, CEO: No immediate plans to change the target asset allocation. The increase in ATM authority is more of a housekeeping item to reset to a normal level for potential market opportunities.

Q: Can you talk about RoundPoint's ability to recapture in a potentially lower rate environment?
A: William Greenberg, CEO: We have started our own platform and are building capacity to recapture more loans if they come into the refinance window. However, only 1% of our portfolio is currently in the money, and we believe mortgage rates may stay where they are even if the Fed cuts rates.

Q: How does the yield or total return outlook look for TBAs versus pools right now?
A: Nicholas Letica, Chief Investment Officer: There isn't a significant variation between TBAs and pools. The increase in TBAs is driven by the movement of our MSR and the need to hedge with current coupon. We see better convexity in specified pools for certain coupons.

Q: How do you expect conditions in the bulk MSR market to respond if prepayments pick up more materially?
A: William Greenberg, CEO: If rates fall and there's more origination of at-the-money servicing, many originators who are not equipped to hold MSR will be forced to sell. There will be a lag between rate drops and MSR coming to market, but we do expect an increase in supply of at-the-money MSR.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.