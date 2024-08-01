Research Frontiers Inc (REFR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Royalty Income Growth and Strategic Market Penetration

Research Frontiers Inc (REFR) reports a 165% increase in royalty income and significant advancements in automotive and aircraft markets.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Royalty Income: Increased by 165% compared to the same quarter last year; up by over 56% from Q1 2024 levels.
  • First Half 2024 Royalty Income: Surged by over 85% compared to the same period last year.
  • Overall Revenue 2023: Increased by 109% from the prior year.
  • Net Loss Q2 2024: $94,000 or zero cents per share.
  • Expenses Q2 2024: Decreased by about $105,000.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents (June 30, 2024): Over $1.9 million.
  • Working Capital (June 30, 2024): $2.8 million.
  • Automotive Market: High take rates for SPD-Smart Glass roofs in Ferrari and McLaren models; expected to triple the number of SPD roofs in McLaren models compared to last year.
  • Aircraft Market: Higher revenues in Q2 2024; significant shift in decision-making to customers for larger aircraft by Boeing and Airbus.
  • Architectural Glass Market: Positive drivers from government mandates and tax credits; initial government projects identified for SPD-Smartglass.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Royalty income increased by 165% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Six consecutive quarters of revenue growth.
  • Expenses decreased by $105,000, reducing net loss to $94,000.
  • Strong financial position with over $1.9 million in cash and no debt.
  • High adoption rates of SPD-Smart Glass technology in luxury automotive brands like Ferrari and McLaren.

Negative Points

  • Net loss of $94,000 for the second quarter.
  • Dependence on a few key markets (automotive and aircraft) for revenue growth.
  • Challenges in making new announcements due to reliance on customer disclosures.
  • Potential lower royalties from mid-priced vehicles compared to high-end models.
  • Concerns about the effectiveness of Gauzy's IPO and its impact on market perception.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Gauzy was up 22%. We were up 56% in royalties. Who are the other key distributors for us?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): Gauzy supplies the film, and the markup depends on the customer. Ferrari, McLaren, and Cadillac are significant contributors, along with Vision Systems and InspecTech in the aircraft market. The end product price varies significantly based on the customer and additional features.

Q: Before Gauzy does major expansion with the incremental funds they got from the IPO, if they were operating at capacity today, what kind of incremental revenues would we be receiving from Gauzy?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): If Gauzy were at capacity, it would be about a million square meters. The royalty per car could range from $25 to $200, depending on the market. For aircraft, a million square meters could generate a couple of hundred million dollars in revenue.

Q: Can you update on Hyundai and did they pull out of their investment in REFR-Gauzy?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): Hyundai did not sell its Gauzy stock before or during the IPO and remains a strategic investor in Gauzy.

Q: What is the company doing to inform institutions and money managers about the existence and prospects of the company?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): We consistently communicate the benefits of our technology, such as energy efficiency and increased comfort. Gauzy's IPO has also brought greater attention to our technology. We are interviewing financial public relations firms to further amplify our message.

Q: Is Gauzy the only company producing the film, or are there others like Hitachi or Isoclima?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): Gauzy bought Hitachi's SPD business, so they are the primary producer. Isoclima buys the film from Gauzy.

Q: Will there be a breakdown between what Gauzy does with PDLC as opposed to SPD?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): It's unlikely due to SEC rules requiring companies to lump things into business units. Gauzy's SPD business has higher margins, so both companies have a vested interest in its growth.

Q: With Gauzy's $75 million IPO, are they planning to expand their production line?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): Yes, they have the ability to set up a second line next to the first one in Germany or potentially in Asia or the US, depending on logistical needs.

Q: What is the outlook for the smartglass industry and Research Frontiers?
A: Joseph Harary (CEO): The outlook remains extremely promising, with growing revenues in automotive and aircraft markets and increasing regulatory support. We expect Q3 and Q4 royalty income to surpass last year's levels, driven by new product introductions and increasing penetration at existing customers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.