Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Increased Full-Year Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) reports significant revenue and earnings growth, with optimistic full-year projections despite operational challenges.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 11% to $670 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Up 25% to $103 million.
  • Adjusted EPS: Grew 38% to $0.88 per share.
  • Full-Service Childcare Revenue: Increased 11% to $507 million.
  • Back-Up Care Revenue: Grew 15% to $136 million.
  • Education Advisory Revenue: Increased 2.5% to $26 million.
  • Centers Opened: Seven new centers opened in the quarter.
  • Centers Closed: Nineteen centers closed in the quarter.
  • Enrollment Growth: Mid-single digit growth in the US; low single digit growth outside the US.
  • Occupancy Levels: Averaged in the mid-60s for Q2.
  • Cash from Operations: Generated $110 million in Q2 and $226 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Fixed Asset Investments: $23 million in Q2 and $42 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Cash Balance: Ended the quarter with $140 million.
  • Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 2.2 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Increased to a range of $2.65 billion to $2.7 billion.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: Increased to a range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue increased by 11% to $670 million in Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25% to $103 million.
  • Adjusted EPS increased by 38% to $0.88 per share.
  • Full-service childcare segment saw a revenue increase of 11% to $507 million.
  • Back-up care segment delivered strong performance with a 15% revenue growth to $136 million.

Negative Points

  • Closed 19 centers in Q2 2024, indicating potential operational challenges.
  • UK full-service business continues to be a headwind to overall profitability.
  • Interest expense increased to $12 million due to higher net rates on outstanding debt.
  • Educational advisory segment's growth remains challenging with only a 2.5% increase in revenue.
  • Full-service segment's occupancy levels are still in the mid-60s, indicating room for improvement.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You increased your full year guidance and mentioned some drivers of that increase, including the 2Q outperformance and strength in backup. Can you elaborate on some of the surprises to the upside that you saw in the quarter and what your assumptions are around occupancy rates that you're baking into the guide?
A: Sure. The performance was higher than our expectations, driven by both the full service and back-up segments. In the UK, we realized cost savings earlier than expected, particularly in reducing agency staff and increasing permanent staff. This, along with steady enrollment gains, improved our operating performance. For the rest of the year, we expect mid-single digits enrollment growth in full-service and continued strength in backup care.

Q: What percentages are you assuming for occupancy rates for the rest of the year and exiting into next year?
A: We expect mid-single digits growth compared to last year, with utilization in the low 60s to mid 60s for the full year.

Q: On the backup guidance of 11% to 13%, can you talk about the visibility you have and the third quarter expectations?
A: We had strong revenue growth last year, and despite the tough comp, we expect solid sequential growth this year. We've seen strong use in July, giving us confidence in our revenue guide and better earnings flow-through for the third quarter.

Q: Could you help us with the margin expectations for Q3 and the full year?
A: Backup care margins improve in the third quarter due to seasonal peak revenue and earnings, expected to be in the low 30s. Full-service margins will step down due to seasonality, with a natural decrease in enrollment and a slight increase in overhead costs.

Q: What is the current percentage wage inflation year over year for Bright Horizons teachers and staff? Do you feel like the percentage tuition increases will be ahead of wage increases on a going-forward basis?
A: Wage inflation is roughly 4%, and we've been able to price ahead of that by about 100 basis points on average. We expect to sustain that gap, although it's early to predict specific rates for 2025.

Q: Can you talk about the labor supply of teachers and staff? Is it improving due to other centers closing or more new entries into early childhood education?
A: We're getting better at attracting those interested in the field, both from existing employees and new entrants. Our education programs and competitive wages help us attract and retain educators.

Q: Can you talk about initiatives to better capture seasonal summer demand and any rate-limiting factors?
A: We're seeing increased demand for summer use in centers and camps. We've been proactive in outreach campaigns and building supply to accommodate this demand. We feel positive about the summer outlook.

Q: Could you bridge us from last year's 3% full-service margin to this year's 6.5%? What were the most impactful drivers?
A: Enrollment gains and pricing power were primary drivers, along with improved cost structure in the UK. Overhead allocation also provided a slight benefit in Q2.

Q: How are the US centers performing from a margin perspective, and how have the various cohorts trended?
A: US full-service margins are better than the UK, which is a headwind. The top-performing cohort (over 70% occupied) is back to pre-COVID levels, while the middle cohort (40%-70% occupied) is improving but still a headwind.

Q: Can you provide more color on the mix of business in backup care that helped margins this quarter?
A: The mix has shifted back to pre-COVID levels, with about two-thirds of use in centers and one-third in-home, which has driven lower provider fee costs and improved margins.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.