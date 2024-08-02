Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Celanese Corp (CE, Financial) expects moderate growth in volumes based on the strength of their product pipeline.

The company anticipates continued growth in margin due to synergy pull-through and lower cost raw materials in inventory.

Celanese Corp (CE) has seen strong growth in medical implants and expects this trend to continue.

The integration of commercial teams has started to show benefits, with a significant volume lift from Q1 to Q2.

The company has been proactive in managing its debt, paying down $500 million in the second quarter and planning another $500 million in the third quarter.

Negative Points

Celanese Corp (CE) is still under force majeure due to supply chain disruptions, which has impacted their operations.

The company has faced price pressure on raw nylon polymer, affecting expected margin uplift.

Construction, paints, and coatings sectors remain weak, with no anticipated seasonal uptick in the third quarter.

The company has lowered its CapEx guidance to $400 million to $450 million, indicating potential delays or reductions in planned investments.

Celanese Corp (CE) has experienced significant challenges with supplier issues, leading to a $35 million cost impact in the second quarter and an expected additional $5 million to $10 million in the next quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the expectations for Engineered Materials in Q3 and the second half of the year?

A: We expect overall market conditions to remain stable, with some growth in auto builds, particularly in China. We anticipate moderate growth in volumes and margins due to synergy pull-through and lower-cost raw materials. We do not require significant market improvement to achieve our second-half outlook.

Q: What factors will drive the expected improvements in Q4 compared to Q3?

A: The largest quarter of synergy capture for Engineered Materials, a full-year run rate on Clear Lake, and a change in mix due to the acquisition of M&M, which reduces seasonality. We also expect benefits from the commercial organization’s work and the project pipeline.

Q: How will Celanese handle potential worsening macroeconomic conditions in the second half?

A: We will continue to focus on innovation, resilience, and finding value. Europe has been near recessionary, but we expect stability based on current order books. For 2025, we anticipate continued self-help measures, additional M&M synergies, full productivity from Clear Lake, and potential interest rate benefits.

Q: What is the status and impact of the acetyls force majeure?

A: We are still in force majeure but expect to lift it this quarter. The focus has been on resolving supplier issues and maintaining relationships. The cost impact was about $35 million in Q2 and an additional $5-10 million expected in Q3.

Q: How are competitive dynamics affecting pricing and margins in your products?

A: We saw price pressure on raw nylon polymer, mitigated by our strategy to shut down standard-grade polymerization at Uentrop. Other products faced margin pressure due to increased raw material costs, particularly palm and ethylene.

Q: What is the outlook for free cash flow in 2025 compared to 2024?

A: We expect improvements in cash taxes, cash interest, and continued inventory management. CapEx will remain stable, and we anticipate positive cash flow components next year.

Q: How will the Clear Lake expansion contribute to EBIT this year and next?

A: We expect about half of the $100 million target this year, with the remaining half contributing next year.

Q: What is the impact of the new acetic acid capacity in China on the market?

A: The new capacity has not significantly affected prices due to weak demand in construction and coatings. The new units are primarily serving local markets, and we have seen a reduction in exports to Europe.

Q: How is the medical segment performing, particularly outside of implants?

A: The medical segment has been stable and growing, with strong performance in drug delivery and continuous glucose monitoring. The implant business has shown quarter-to-quarter fluctuations but remains strong overall.

Q: What is the strategy for managing the make versus buy flexibility at Celanese?

A: We aim to maintain flexibility to make or buy depending on economic conditions and operational needs. This strategy has helped mitigate impacts from operational shortages and low market prices.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.