Pricol Ltd (BOM:540293) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Profitability Amid Market Challenges

Pricol Ltd (BOM:540293) reports a 15.48% revenue growth and a 42.65% PAT increase, despite facing market uncertainties and competitive pressures.

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue from Operations: INR 6,029.09 million
  • EBITDA: INR 806.51 million
  • EBITDA Margin: 13.38%
  • PAT (Profit After Tax): INR 455.61 million
  • PAT Margin: 7.56%
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): INR 3.74
  • ROCE (Return on Capital Employed): 20.54%
  • Revenue Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 15.48%
  • EBITDA Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 21.24%
  • Cash Profit Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 25.66%
  • PAT Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 42.65%
  • EPS (Q1 FY '24): INR 2.62
  • Revenue Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 15.48%
  • EBITDA Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 21.24%
  • Cash Profit Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 25.66%
  • PAT Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 42.65%
  • EPS (Q1 FY '24): INR 2.62
  • Cash Profit Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 25.66%
  • PAT Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 42.65%
  • EPS (Q1 FY '24): INR 2.62
  • PAT Growth (Q1 FY '24 to Q1 FY '25): 42.65%
  • EPS (Q1 FY '24): INR 2.62
  • EPS (Q1 FY '24): INR 2.62
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue from operations grew by 15.48% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA margin improved to 13.38%, reflecting better operational efficiency.
  • PAT margin increased to 7.56%, indicating stronger profitability.
  • EPS rose from INR 2.62 to INR 3.74, showing significant earnings growth.
  • No long-term borrowings, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Negative Points

  • ROCE decreased from 23.18% to 20.54% year-over-year.
  • Export revenue remains muted due to weakness in the U.S. market.
  • Challenges in providing exact future revenue growth guidance due to market uncertainties.
  • Increased contingent liabilities due to ongoing labor cases.
  • Competition in the TFT cluster market is intensifying, posing a potential threat.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Pricol Ltd (BOM:540293, Financial) Q1 FY '25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you break down revenue from DIS and actuation and control and fleet management systems?
A: The rough breakup is 70% from driver information system (DIS) and 30% from actuation and control and fleet management systems (ACFMS). - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: What type of volume are we expecting from new product launches over the next 12 to 18 months?
A: The volumes and value are expected to be quite significant, but exact numbers cannot be disclosed due to NDA with customers. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: What is the content per vehicle now compared to 2-3 years ago?
A: The content per vehicle has increased significantly, roughly 2x compared to pre-COVID times, and could potentially reach 3x in the coming years due to digitalization and value addition. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: What is the revenue growth guidance for this financial year and next year?
A: While specific percentages cannot be provided due to forward-looking statement restrictions, Pricol is poised for significant growth driven by value addition in products. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Can you provide an update on new projects, especially on the e-cockpit side and disc brakes?
A: Both e-cockpit and disc brakes are in intense testing and validation stages, with SOP expected in the next 12 to 18 months. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Is there a revisit to the margin guidance given the strong performance in Q1?
A: It is difficult to comment due to the dynamic nature of the product mix, but the aim is to maintain current levels. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: How do you see the outperformance versus the industry, especially with new competitors entering the TFT cluster market?
A: Pricol differentiates itself through value addition, local design centers, backward integration, and long-term customer relationships, which should keep it competitive. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Can you break down the revenue by segment (2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, CV, off-highway)?
A: Approximately 65% from 2-wheelers, 15% from commercial vehicles, 10% from personal passenger vehicles, and the remaining from tractors and off-highway. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Are there any updates on inorganic opportunities and the labor case?
A: Inorganic opportunities are being evaluated and are in negotiation stages. The increase in contingent liability on the labor case is due to accumulated interest, with no new cases added. - Siddharth Manoharan, Director of Strategy & Priadarsi Bastia, CFO

Q: What is the outlook for export revenue, especially in the U.S. and Europe?
A: Exports are expected to remain muted for the next three quarters due to U.S. market conditions but are anticipated to improve thereafter. Europe is a key market with ongoing developments and strategic customer engagements. - P. Ganesh, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.