Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue from operations grew by 15.48% year-over-year.

EBITDA margin improved to 13.38%, reflecting better operational efficiency.

PAT margin increased to 7.56%, indicating stronger profitability.

EPS rose from INR 2.62 to INR 3.74, showing significant earnings growth.

No long-term borrowings, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Negative Points

ROCE decreased from 23.18% to 20.54% year-over-year.

Export revenue remains muted due to weakness in the U.S. market.

Challenges in providing exact future revenue growth guidance due to market uncertainties.

Increased contingent liabilities due to ongoing labor cases.

Competition in the TFT cluster market is intensifying, posing a potential threat.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Pricol Ltd (BOM:540293, Financial) Q1 FY '25 Earnings Call

Q: Can you break down revenue from DIS and actuation and control and fleet management systems?

A: The rough breakup is 70% from driver information system (DIS) and 30% from actuation and control and fleet management systems (ACFMS). - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: What type of volume are we expecting from new product launches over the next 12 to 18 months?

A: The volumes and value are expected to be quite significant, but exact numbers cannot be disclosed due to NDA with customers. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: What is the content per vehicle now compared to 2-3 years ago?

A: The content per vehicle has increased significantly, roughly 2x compared to pre-COVID times, and could potentially reach 3x in the coming years due to digitalization and value addition. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: What is the revenue growth guidance for this financial year and next year?

A: While specific percentages cannot be provided due to forward-looking statement restrictions, Pricol is poised for significant growth driven by value addition in products. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Can you provide an update on new projects, especially on the e-cockpit side and disc brakes?

A: Both e-cockpit and disc brakes are in intense testing and validation stages, with SOP expected in the next 12 to 18 months. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Is there a revisit to the margin guidance given the strong performance in Q1?

A: It is difficult to comment due to the dynamic nature of the product mix, but the aim is to maintain current levels. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: How do you see the outperformance versus the industry, especially with new competitors entering the TFT cluster market?

A: Pricol differentiates itself through value addition, local design centers, backward integration, and long-term customer relationships, which should keep it competitive. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Can you break down the revenue by segment (2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, CV, off-highway)?

A: Approximately 65% from 2-wheelers, 15% from commercial vehicles, 10% from personal passenger vehicles, and the remaining from tractors and off-highway. - P. Ganesh, CEO

Q: Are there any updates on inorganic opportunities and the labor case?

A: Inorganic opportunities are being evaluated and are in negotiation stages. The increase in contingent liability on the labor case is due to accumulated interest, with no new cases added. - Siddharth Manoharan, Director of Strategy & Priadarsi Bastia, CFO

Q: What is the outlook for export revenue, especially in the U.S. and Europe?

A: Exports are expected to remain muted for the next three quarters due to U.S. market conditions but are anticipated to improve thereafter. Europe is a key market with ongoing developments and strategic customer engagements. - P. Ganesh, CEO

