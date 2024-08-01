Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI, Financial) delivered solid results with growth across all service lines and segments.

Leasing revenues exceeded expectations, driven by strong activity in the office and industrial asset classes.

The acquisition of Anglo significantly bolsters Colliers' engineering and project management capabilities.

High-value recurring service lines, Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management, continued to deliver solid and predictable growth.

Colliers raised $5 billion of new capital commitments during the second quarter, indicating strong investor interest.

Negative Points

Capital markets saw only modest growth, indicating a slow recovery from previous lows.

Valuation business revenues were flat due to depressed levels of capital markets transactions.

Investment Management segment's EBITDA margin was lower due to increased investments in resources and infrastructure.

Fundraising for the full year is expected to be at the lower end of the previously stated range, indicating potential challenges in capital flow.

Loan origination profitability was lower due to a mix shift away from more profitable Fannie Mae originations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Will you be providing pro forma historicals for the new reporting structure?

A: Yes, we will be providing pro forma historicals with the Q3 reporting. (Christian Mayer, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the fundraising weighted to Q4 and its potential growth into fiscal 2025?

A: Our fundraising pipelines are strong, with significant re-ups from large investors. We expect a good finish to the year, though slightly below initial forecasts. (Jay Hennick, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for capital markets activity into the balance of this year and 2025?

A: Sentiment is shifting positively with increased activity and pipeline growth. We expect gradual improvement, with larger transactions starting to set transparency in pricing. (Chris McLernon, CEO - Real Estate Services)

Q: What is driving the deceleration in year-over-year growth in Outsourcing & Advisory?

A: The valuation business remains flat due to depressed capital markets transactions. However, we expect mid to high single-digit growth for the full year. (Christian Mayer, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the growth in the loan origination business?

A: Loan origination saw tremendous growth, almost doubling from the prior year. However, profitability is lower due to a mix of less profitable refinancing activities. (Christian Mayer, CFO)

Q: How do you view the potential for another split, similar to what was done with FirstService in 2015?

A: We consider all options to generate incremental shareholder value but are not in a rush to make any decisions. (Jay Hennick, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for leasing revenue growth in the back half of the year?

A: We expect leasing growth to continue at a strong pace, linked to GDP growth and increased confidence in the economy. (Chris McLernon, CEO - Real Estate Services)

Q: Can you discuss the cross-border elements and growth opportunities following the Envelope acquisition?

A: The acquisition strengthens our Canadian platform and offers opportunities for cross-border expertise transfer. We see significant growth potential in North America and Europe. (Jay Hennick, CEO)

Q: What are the expectations for interest expense for the rest of the year?

A: Interest expense will increase due to the Envelope acquisition, financed through our revolver. (Christian Mayer, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the stabilization and improvement in capital markets?

A: June showed slight improvement over April and May. We expect gradual growth in activity, with potential normalization in 2025. (Chris McLernon, CEO - Real Estate Services)

