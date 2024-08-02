Rushil Decor Ltd (BOM:533470) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Export Growth and Strategic Expansions

Rushil Decor Ltd (BOM:533470) reports robust export performance and outlines future growth plans amidst market challenges.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: INR23.5 crores, reflecting a 15.9% year-on-year increase and a 4.3% quarter-on-quarter decline.
  • EBITDA: INR25.57 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 11.4%.
  • Profit Before Tax (PBT): INR16.49 crores, with a 0.43% year-on-year increase and a 3.9% quarter-on-quarter rise. PBT margin was 7.4%.
  • Profit After Tax (PAT): INR12.31 crores, marking a 0.91% year-on-year increase and a 36.8% quarter-on-quarter rise. PAT margin stood at 5.5%.
  • MDF Segment Revenue: INR169.2 crores, a 15.3% year-on-year increase and a 4.1% quarter-on-quarter decline.
  • MDF Export Revenue: INR38.49 crores, showing a 33.1% year-on-year growth and a 17.1% quarter-on-quarter rise.
  • MDF EBITDA: INR21 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 12.4%.
  • Laminate Segment Revenue: INR47.1 crores, a 13.5% year-on-year increase and a 5.7% quarter-on-quarter decline.
  • Laminate Export Revenue: INR32.83 crores, up 25% year-on-year and 2.1% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Laminate EBITDA: INR4.3 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 9.1%.
  • Capital Raised: INR122.66 crores through preference allotment or warrants, with INR48.76 crores already received and partially utilized for various projects.
  • Net Debt to Equity Ratio: Improved to 0.45x.
Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

  • Rushil Decor Ltd (BOM:533470, Financial) recorded a 25% year-over-year increase in MDF volume, with export volume rising by 26.1% year-over-year and 13.7% quarter-over-quarter.
  • The company achieved a 25.7% year-over-year increase in laminate volume, with export volume growing by 35.8% year-over-year and 4.5% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Rushil Decor Ltd (BOM:533470) secured board approval for INR122.66 crores in preferential funding, with 75% allocated to developing a new facility for jumbo-sized laminate sheets.
  • The new laminate facility is expected to commence operations by Q3 FY25, adding approximately 2.8 million sheets annually and enhancing production capacity.
  • The company reported a 15.9% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations, reaching INR23.5 crores for Q1 FY25.

Negative Points

  • There was a minor 1.2% decline in MDF volume quarter-over-quarter.
  • Domestic laminate volume experienced a 13.8% decline quarter-over-quarter.
  • The laminate segment saw a 9.8% year-over-year decrease in realization, with domestic pricing being more affected than exports.
  • Revenue from the Indian MDF market declined by 9% quarter-over-quarter.
  • The company faced challenges related to container availability and rising freight rates, impacting export logistics.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is the demand sentiment for both laminates and MDF segments in the domestic market, and what are the growth expectations?
A: With the festive season starting, laminate demand is expected to pick up. The MDF market is also performing well, with a target to achieve 95% capacity utilization for the financial year.

Q: Are there any plans to expand in the MDF space given the high utilization rates?
A: Internal discussions are ongoing regarding the next project. The company will provide updates once decisions are finalized.

Q: How has the company managed to achieve strong export numbers despite industry challenges like container availability and freight rates?
A: The company fulfilled its export obligations by the end of the last financial year, allowing it to focus on customers who offer better realizations. Container availability remains a challenge but is managed effectively.

Q: What is the price stability of value-added MDF products compared to raw boards?
A: Value-added products typically command a 30% to 50% premium over raw boards. Price changes in raw boards do not significantly affect the pricing of value-added products.

Q: What are the revenue growth targets for FY25 and FY26, and how will new capacities impact these targets?
A: For FY25, the company targets INR 950 crores in revenue. With new capacities coming online, an additional INR 250 to INR 270 crores is expected for FY26, along with a 10% to 12% growth from existing capacities.

Q: How will the new laminate and MDF capacities affect EBITDA margins?
A: The new laminate project is expected to improve margins to 13%-15%. Overall, the company aims to maintain a 14% EBITDA margin for the current financial year and improve it further in FY26.

Q: How does the company plan to manage rising freight rates, and are these costs passed on to customers?
A: Freight costs are generally passed on to customers, and the company does not book profits from transportation. The impact on EBITDA margins is minimal.

Q: What is the outlook for domestic and export markets for MDF and laminates?
A: Domestic demand is expected to improve in the coming quarters. The company is focusing on increasing value-added exports, which offer better margins compared to standard exports.

Q: What are the current timber costs, and how are they expected to trend?
A: Timber costs increased by 1% to 2% in Q1. The company does not foresee significant supply pressures affecting timber costs in the near future.

Q: How confident is the company in reaching its INR 2,500-crore milestone target?
A: The company is confident in achieving its target, supported by strategic planning and ongoing capacity expansions.

