Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Investment Income at $0.51 per Share, Total Fair Value of Investments at $1.7 Billion

Net Investment Income Falls Short of Expectations, Announces Merger Agreement

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $0.51 per common share for Q2 2024.
  • Net Asset Value: Decreased by 0.7% to $16.95 per common share from $17.07 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total Fair Value of Investments: $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Dividends Declared: Base quarterly common dividend of $0.40 per share plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on October 17, 2024.
  • Merger Agreement: Entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III, expected to close during the first fiscal quarter of 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc is a specialty finance company that focuses on providing directly originated financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies located in the United States. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt investments in U.S. middle-market companies.

Performance Overview

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD, Financial) reported net investment income of $0.51 per common share for the second quarter of 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.52 per share. The company's net asset value per common share decreased by 0.7% to $16.95 from $17.07 as of March 31, 2024. The total fair value of its investments stood at $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1820407175177203712.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the slight miss on earnings, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD, Financial) maintained a dynamic approach to origination in an increasingly competitive market. CEO Justin Plouffe commented,

Our core middle-market strategy and active approach to portfolio management continued to drive strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, as we maintained a dynamic approach to origination in an increasingly competitive market. With increased volume during the quarter, we capitalized on attractive origination opportunities, and we see the potential for increased deal activity through year-end."

However, the decrease in net asset value per share and the earnings miss highlight some challenges the company faces in maintaining its performance amidst market competition and economic conditions.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Investment Income per Share $0.51 $0.52
Net Asset Value per Share $16.95 $17.07
Total Fair Value of Investments $1.7 billion $1.68 billion

Merger Agreement and Dividends

On August 2, 2024, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD, Financial) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III, a Delaware statutory trust. The merger is expected to close during the first fiscal quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a base quarterly common dividend of $0.40 per share plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on October 17, 2024, to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2024.

Analysis

The performance of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD, Financial) in Q2 2024 reflects both the opportunities and challenges faced by the company. While the net investment income fell slightly short of analyst estimates, the company's strategic approach to origination and portfolio management continues to drive its performance. The announced merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III could potentially enhance the company's market position and operational efficiencies, subject to successful integration and realization of anticipated synergies.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carlyle Secured Lending Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.