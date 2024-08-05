Sotera Health Co (SHC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.03, Revenue of $277 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Company Reports 8% Revenue Growth but Decline in Net Income

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $277 million, up 8.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $266.44 million.
  • Net Income: $9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $24 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $137 million, a 7.0% increase from $128 million in Q2 2023.
  • First-Half 2024 Revenue: $525 million, a 10.3% increase from $476 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Debt Refinancing: Successfully refinanced debt structure, extending maturities to 2031.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $246 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $296 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • 2024 Outlook: Reaffirmed with expected net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%.
On August 5, 2024, Sotera Health Co (SHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to ensure the safety of medical, pharmaceutical, and food products. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs, serving geographical regions including the United States, Canada, Europe, and other areas.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Sotera Health Co reported net revenues of $277 million, an 8% increase compared to $255 million in Q2 2023. However, net income declined to $9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from $24 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The decline in net income was primarily due to charges associated with the refinancing of the company’s term loans.

Segment Performance

Sterigenics: The Sterigenics segment saw net revenues of $176 million, a 5.9% increase from the previous year. Segment income rose by 15.8% to $97 million, driven by favorable pricing and volume changes.

Nordion: Nordion's net revenues surged by 29% to $41 million, with segment income increasing by 31.7% to $23 million. The growth was attributed to favorable volume and mix increases, as well as improved pricing.

Nelson Labs: Nelson Labs reported net revenues of $59 million, a 4% increase from Q2 2023. However, segment income decreased by 11% to $17 million, primarily due to higher labor costs and volume mix impacts.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Sotera Health Co's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 increased by 6.9% to $137 million compared to $128 million in Q2 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges such as higher interest expenses, which impacted the adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The adjusted EPS for Q2 2024 was $0.19, slightly down from $0.20 in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenues $277 million $255 million
Net Income $9 million $24 million
Adjusted EBITDA $137 million $128 million
Adjusted EPS $0.19 $0.20

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Sotera Health Co had $2.3 billion in total debt and $246 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The company successfully refinanced its debt structure, extending maturities to 2031. The net leverage ratio stood at 3.8x.

Outlook and Analyst Estimates

Sotera Health Co reaffirmed its 2024 outlook, expecting net revenues and adjusted EBITDA growth in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%. The company also anticipates an adjusted EPS between $0.67 and $0.75 for the full year. This outlook aligns with the annual estimates of $0.73 EPS and $1103.17 million in revenue.

Conclusion

Sotera Health Co's Q2 2024 results show robust revenue growth but a decline in net income due to refinancing charges. The company's performance across its segments indicates strong operational capabilities, although challenges such as higher interest expenses and labor costs persist. Investors will be keen to see how Sotera Health Co navigates these challenges while maintaining its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sotera Health Co for further details.

