BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.06, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $109.3 Million

Strong ORLADEYO Performance Drives Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $109.3 million, up 32.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $98.32 million.
  • ORLADEYO Net Revenue: $108.3 million, a 34% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Profit: $8.8 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $20.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $12.7 million, or $0.06 per share, significantly improved from a net loss of $75.3 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior year.
  • R&D Expenses: Decreased to $37.6 million, down 26.6% year-over-year.
  • Cash and Investments: $338.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $415.7 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Full-Year ORLADEYO Revenue Guidance: Increased to $420-$435 million, up from the previous guidance of $390-$400 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant financial achievements and operational updates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule drugs targeting infectious and inflammatory diseases.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc reported total revenues of $109.3 million for Q2 2024, a 32.5% increase from $82.5 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by ORLADEYO net revenue, which rose 33.7% year-over-year to $108.3 million.

1820422392166641664.png

Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased by 26.6% year-over-year to $37.6 million, reflecting reduced spending on BCX10013 and the discontinuation of the BCX9930 program. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 20% to $61.2 million, driven by higher commercial expenses to support revenue growth and expanded international operations.

Operational Achievements and Challenges

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's operational improvements led to a GAAP operating profit of $8.8 million in Q2 2024, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $20.7 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted for non-cash stock compensation, the non-GAAP operating profit was $21.9 million, up from a non-GAAP operating loss of $7.9 million in the same period last year.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, including a net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $75.3 million, or $0.40 per share, in Q2 2023. The decrease in net loss was partly due to a one-time debt extinguishment fee in the previous year.

Pipeline and Future Prospects

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc continues to advance its pipeline, with plans to submit a regulatory filing in 2025 to expand the ORLADEYO label for children as young as two years old. The company also expects to advance BCX17725, its KLK-5 inhibitor for Netherton syndrome, into the clinic by the end of 2024.

However, the company has decided to discontinue the development of its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX10013, due to insufficient clinical activity observed at studied doses.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics for Q2 2024 include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $109.3 million $82.5 million +32.5%
ORLADEYO Net Revenue $108.3 million $81.0 million +33.7%
R&D Expenses $37.6 million $51.2 million -26.6%
SG&A Expenses $61.2 million $51.0 million +20.0%
GAAP Operating Profit $8.8 million $(20.7) million N/A
Net Loss $(12.7) million $(75.3) million N/A

Conclusion

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights strong revenue growth driven by ORLADEYO's performance, operational improvements, and strategic pipeline advancements. Despite facing challenges, the company's financial achievements and future prospects position it well within the biotechnology industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.