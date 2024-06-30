Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (AAWH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue at $141.5 Million

Company Reports 15% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Adjusted EBITDA Up 33%

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $141.5 million, a 15.1% increase year-over-year but fell short of the analyst estimate of $145.38 million.
  • Net Loss: $21.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to net income of $0.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $28.3 million, representing a 32.9% increase year-over-year, with a 20.0% margin.
  • Retail Revenue: $93.1 million, up 3.6% year-over-year but down 2.2% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Wholesale Revenue: $48.5 million, a 46.2% increase year-over-year and a 2.7% increase quarter-over-quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $83.7 million as of June 30, 2024, with net debt at $225.6 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated approximately $27 million, or $9 million excluding state and federal tax refunds.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (AAWH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state operator focused on adult-use or near-term adult-use cannabis states in limited licenses markets. The company's core business is the cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods, which it sells through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. It generates maximum revenue from the retail product segment.

1820427343802560512.png

Performance Overview

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (AAWH, Financial) reported net revenue of $141.5 million for Q2 2024, a 15.1% increase year-over-year but a slight 0.6% decrease quarter-over-quarter. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $145.38 million. The company also reported a net loss of $21.8 million, a significant decline from the net income of $0.8 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $28.3 million, representing a 32.9% increase year-over-year but a 12.7% decrease quarter-over-quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.0%, up 269 basis points year-over-year but down 278 basis points sequentially.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue miss, Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (AAWH, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company generated approximately $32 million of cash flows from operations, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Excluding state and federal tax refunds, cash flow from operations was approximately $14 million. Additionally, the company generated approximately $27 million of free cash flow, or $9 million excluding tax refunds.

However, the company faced challenges, including increased retail competition in select markets and declining profitability in its wholesale business. These factors led to a revision of the full-year guidance, with expectations for net revenue to increase between 11% and 13% and Adjusted EBITDA to increase between 5% and 10% for the full year 2024 compared to the prior year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $141.5 million $122.9 million
Gross Profit $41.6 million $28.3 million
Net Loss ($21.8 million) $0.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $28.3 million $21.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (AAWH, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $83.7 million and net debt of $225.6 million. The company successfully refinanced $215 million of its existing term loan with a new, oversubscribed Senior Secured Note facility.

Management Commentary

"As I reflect on the quarter, I am grateful to our stakeholders, including our valued patients and customers, our dedicated employees, and our supportive lenders and investors. In Q2, we achieved robust year-over-year growth for several of our key metrics, including a 15% increase in revenue and a 33% rise in Adjusted EBITDA," said John Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer.
"Although we delivered solid growth compared to last year, our performance this quarter did not meet our expectations. Consequently, we are actively managing costs and optimizing business functions to address this shortfall," added Mark Cassebaum, Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc (AAWH, Financial) demonstrated strong year-over-year growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the company's ability to expand its market presence and improve operational efficiency. However, the sequential decline in revenue and profitability highlights the challenges posed by increased competition and market dynamics. The company's proactive measures to manage costs and optimize business functions are crucial for sustaining growth and improving profitability in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.