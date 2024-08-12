What To Expect From Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2024 Earnings

Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $6,605.96 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.05 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $30.07 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.98 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Duke Energy Corp (DUK) for the full year 2024 have increased from $30.02 billion to $30.07 billion, and for 2025 from $30.99 billion to $31.08 billion. Earnings estimates have remained steady at $5.98 per share for the full year 2024 and at $6.3 per share for 2025.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Duke Energy Corp's (DUK) actual revenue was $7.67 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $7.24 billion by 6.01%. Duke Energy Corp's (DUK) actual earnings were $1.44 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.36 per share by 5.65%. After releasing the results, Duke Energy Corp (DUK) was up by 0.12% in one day.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Duke Energy Corp (DUK) is $108.58 with a high estimate of $120 and a low estimate of $94. The average target implies a downside of -4.69% from the current price of $113.92.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Duke Energy Corp (DUK, Financial) in one year is $113.45, suggesting a downside of -0.41% from the current price of $113.92.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 20 brokerage firms, Duke Energy Corp's (DUK, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.