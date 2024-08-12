Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,485.59 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.74 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $10.14 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.58 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) have seen a decrease from $10.33 billion to $10.14 billion for the full year 2024. Conversely, estimates for 2025 have increased from $10.52 billion to $10.57 billion. Earnings estimates have risen from $2.53 per share to $3.58 per share for 2024 and from $3.08 per share to $3.75 per share for 2025.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's (FIS) actual revenue was $2.47 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.45 billion by 0.87%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc's (FIS) actual earnings were $1.25 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.48 per share by 162.61%. After releasing the results, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) was up by 5.48% in one day.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 23 analysts, the average target price for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) is $80.83 with a high estimate of $94 and a low estimate of $53. The average target implies an upside of 8.7% from the current price of $74.36.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) in one year is $87.37, suggesting an upside of 17.5% from the current price of $74.36.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 31 brokerage firms, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's (FIS, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

