Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,184.06 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $4.55 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $9.16 billion and the earnings are expected to be $18.92 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) for the full year 2024 have increased from $9.01 billion to $9.16 billion, and for 2025, from $15.55 billion to $15.59 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen an upward revision, with projections for 2024 increasing from $18.10 per share to $18.92 per share, and for 2025, from $19.96 per share to $20.44 per share.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Diamondback Energy Inc's (FANG) actual revenue was $2.23 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.09 billion by 6.62%. Diamondback Energy Inc's (FANG) actual earnings were $4.28 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $4.31 per share by -0.6%. After releasing the results, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) was down by -2.55% in one day.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 26 analysts, the average target price for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is $225.77 with a high estimate of $286 and a low estimate of $154. The average target implies an upside of 19.42% from the current price of $189.06.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) in one year is $251.31, suggesting an upside of 32.93% from the current price of $189.06.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 28 brokerage firms, Diamondback Energy Inc's (FANG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.