International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,826.26 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.41 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $11.17 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.30 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, the revenue estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) for the full year 2024 have increased from $11.05 billion to $11.17 billion. However, the revenue estimates for 2025 have slightly decreased from $11.34 billion to $11.31 billion. During the same period, earnings estimates for 2024 have declined from $1.47 per share to $1.30 per share, and for 2025, earnings estimates have decreased from $2.43 per share to $2.27 per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc's (IFF) actual revenue was $2.90 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.78 billion by 4.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc's (IFF) actual earnings were $0.23 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.29 per share by -21.23%. After releasing the results, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) was up by 6.4% in one day.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 20 analysts, the average target price for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) is $100.41 with a high estimate of $116 and a low estimate of $77. The average target implies an upside of 4.44% from the current price of $96.14.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) in one year is $92.75, suggesting a downside of -3.53% from the current price of $96.14.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 23 brokerage firms, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc's (IFF, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

