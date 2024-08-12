Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $1,958.20 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $3.07 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $6.52 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.23 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) for the full year 2024 have declined from $6.56 billion to $6.52 billion, and for 2025, from $6.94 billion to $6.88 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen a reduction, with forecasts for 2024 moving from $6.35 per share to $6.23 per share, and for 2025, from $7.19 per share to $7.11 per share.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's (BR) actual revenue was $1.73 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $1.77 billion by -2.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's (BR) actual earnings were $1.79 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $1.84 per share by -2.72%. After releasing the results, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) was down by -5.41% in one day.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 6 analysts, the average target price for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) is $213.97 with a high estimate of $239 and a low estimate of $190. The average target implies a downside of -0.93% from the current price of $215.97.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) in one year is $203.35, suggesting a downside of -5.84% from the current price of $215.97.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 9 brokerage firms, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's (BR, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a strong buy, and 5 denotes a sell.

