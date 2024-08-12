Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3,181.39 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.66 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $11.73 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.64 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) have declined from $11.82 billion to $11.73 billion for the full year 2024, and from $11.91 billion to $11.80 billion for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) have declined from $5.68 per share to $5.64 per share for the full year 2024, and from $5.91 per share to $5.80 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Molson Coors Beverage Co's (TAP) actual revenue was $2,596.40 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2,496.25 million by 4.01%. Molson Coors Beverage Co's (TAP) actual earnings were $0.97 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.74 per share by 30.73%. After releasing the results, Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) was down by -9.91% in one day.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 18 analysts, the average target price for Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) is $59.61 with a high estimate of $75 and a low estimate of $47. The average target implies an upside of 12.7% from the current price of $52.89.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial) in one year is $62.23, suggesting an upside of 17.66% from the current price of $52.89.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 21 brokerage firms, Molson Coors Beverage Co's (TAP, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.9, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.