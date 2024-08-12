MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $198.63 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.68 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $810.52 million and the earnings are expected to be $6.9 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) have seen a decline; for the full year 2024, estimates decreased from $829.79 million to $810.52 million, and for 2025, they moved from $918.08 million to $899.6 million. Similarly, earnings estimates have also been revised downward; for 2024, the projection has been adjusted from $7.2 per share to $6.9 per share, and for 2025, from $8.09 per share to $7.88 per share.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's (MKTX) actual revenue was $210.32 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $212.657 million by -1.1%. MarketAxess Holdings Inc's (MKTX) actual earnings were $1.92 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.879 per share by 2.18%. After releasing the results, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) was down by -2.39% in one day.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 11 analysts, the average target price for MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) is $235 with a high estimate of $310 and a low estimate of $186. The average target implies an upside of 0.16% from the current price of $234.62.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) in one year is $343.62, suggesting an upside of 46.46% from the current price of $234.62.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 14 brokerage firms, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's (MKTX, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

