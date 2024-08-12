Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.75 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.09 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $7.31 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.14 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) for the full year 2024 have increased from $7.25 billion to $7.31 billion, and for 2025, from $7.47 billion to $7.49 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen an upward revision; for the full year 2024, from $4.96 per share to $5.14 per share, and for 2025, from $5.30 per share to $5.50 per share.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Wynn Resorts Ltd's (WYNN) actual revenue was $1.86 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.79 billion by 4.08%. Wynn Resorts Ltd's (WYNN) actual earnings were $1.30 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.22 per share by 6.21%. After releasing the results, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) was down by -1.52% in one day.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) is $123.67 with a high estimate of $154 and a low estimate of $96. The average target implies an upside of 61% from the current price of $76.81.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) in one year is $163.48, suggesting an upside of 112.84% from the current price of $76.81.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 18 brokerage firms, Wynn Resorts Ltd's (WYNN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

