The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,934.04 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.79 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $12.22 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.28 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Mosaic Co (MOS) for the full year 2024 have decreased from $12.30 billion to $12.22 billion. For 2025, the estimates have increased from $12.04 billion to $12.15 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have declined from $2.87 per share to $2.28 per share, and for 2025, estimates have decreased from $2.96 per share to $2.51 per share.

The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, The Mosaic Co's (MOS) actual revenue was $2,679.40 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $2,896.37 million by -7.49%. The Mosaic Co's (MOS) actual earnings were $0.14 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.71 per share by -80.28%. After releasing the results, The Mosaic Co (MOS) was down by -5.08% in one day.

The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 18 analysts, the average target price for The Mosaic Co (MOS) is $35.15 with a high estimate of $50 and a low estimate of $27. The average target implies an upside of 28.38% from the current price of $27.38.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) in one year is $39.79, suggesting an upside of 45.33% from the current price of $27.38.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 20 brokerage firms, The Mosaic Co's (MOS, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.7, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.