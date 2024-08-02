On August 2, 2024, Viet Dinh, Director at Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 20,020 shares.

Strategic Education Inc operates in the education sector, providing a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs. The company is known for its commitment to enabling economic mobility through education.

The shares were bought at a price of $95.59, valuing the transaction at $477,950. Following this purchase, the total value of shares owned by the insider is approximately $1,914,401.80.

Over the past year, Viet Dinh has actively increased his stake in the company, purchasing a total of 9,300 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period.

The insider transaction history for Strategic Education Inc shows a mixed activity pattern with 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Strategic Education Inc are currently trading with a market cap of approximately $2.26 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 18.87, slightly above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Strategic Education Inc is $84.20 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Strategic Education Inc.

