Q1 2025 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Repco Home Finance Q1 FY25 earnings conference call hosted by YES Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from YES Securities. Please go ahead.



Rajiv Mehta - YES Securities - IR



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings call of Repco Home Finance. We thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host them once again. From the company we are joined by Mr. K. Swaminathan, MD and CEO; Mr. T. Karunakaran, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. P.K. Vaidyanathan, Chief Development Officer; Mr. M. Raja, Chief Business Officer; and Ms. K. Lakshmi, Chief Financial Officer. I would request Mr. Swaminathan to give us an overview on the company's performance post which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Kuppuswamy Swaminathan - Repco Home Finance Ltd - CEO, Managing Director, & Executive Director



Thanks, Mr. From Securities. We would like to welcome