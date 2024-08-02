On August 2, 2024, David Jamieson, Chief Operating Officer of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 337,111 shares of Kimco Realty Corp.

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The company's portfolio includes several properties located across the United States.

On the date of the sale, shares of Kimco Realty Corp were priced at $21.92. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $14.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.98, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 16.975 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Kimco Realty Corp is estimated at $22.65 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

Over the past year, David Jamieson has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Kimco Realty Corp shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

This recent transaction by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

