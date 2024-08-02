On August 2, 2024, David Demski, a Director at Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), purchased 40,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 238,441 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is engaged in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company's focus is on providing innovative, minimally invasive solutions that improve the quality of life for patients with spinal disorders.

Over the past year, David Demski has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 70,000 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period.

The insider transaction history for Alphatec Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 6 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by David Demski could be a significant indicator of the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were priced at $6.56 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $894.03 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.52, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating a possible value trap scenario.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity, along with the current valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare technology sector, particularly in companies focused on innovative spinal solutions.

