On August 2, 2024, Keith Valentine, Director at Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), purchased 39,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 82,140 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is engaged in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company's focus is on providing innovative, minimally invasive solutions that improve patient outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has increased their holdings by 39,000 shares, with no recorded sales of shares during this period. The recent purchase reflects a continued confidence in the company's prospects.

The transaction history for Alphatec Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity, with 6 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were priced at $6.55 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $894.029 million. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating that it is possibly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of Alphatec Holdings Inc based on its current market price relative to its intrinsic value.

