Mueller Water Products Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.30 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $356.7 Million

Net Sales and Earnings Surpass Expectations, Annual Guidance Raised

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $356.7 million, up 9.2% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $329.60 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.30 per diluted share, a significant increase from $0.16 in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Income: $67.0 million, an 88.2% increase compared to $35.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: $47.3 million, up 93.1% from $24.5 million in the prior year quarter, with a net income margin of 13.3%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased by $101.4 million to $121.5 million for the nine-month period, compared to $20.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $85.2 million, a 56.6% increase from $54.4 million in the prior year quarter, with an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9%.
  • Annual Guidance: Raised expectations for fiscal 2024 net sales to be between $1,285 million and $1,295 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $271 million and $275 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The company, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water, operates through two segments: Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

1820559068834721792.png

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Mueller Water Products, Inc. reported net sales of $356.7 million for the third quarter, a 9.2% increase from $326.6 million in the prior year quarter. This figure significantly surpassed the analyst estimate of $329.60 million. The company also reported a net income per diluted share of $0.30, doubling the $0.16 reported in the same quarter last year and exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.21.

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Net Sales $356.7 million $326.6 million +9.2%
Operating Income $67.0 million $35.6 million +88.2%
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.30 $0.16 +87.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $85.2 million $54.4 million +56.6%

Segment Performance

Water Flow Solutions: This segment saw a remarkable 38.6% increase in net sales to $208.1 million, driven by higher volumes of iron gate valves and increased pricing across most product lines. Operating income for the segment surged to $57.8 million, up from $12.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Water Management Solutions: Conversely, this segment experienced a 15.8% decline in net sales to $148.6 million, primarily due to lower volumes. Operating income for the segment decreased to $25.5 million from $38.6 million in the prior year quarter, impacted by the Israel-Hamas war and lower volumes.

Operational Efficiency and Cash Flow

Mueller Water Products, Inc. reported a significant increase in net cash provided by operating activities for the nine-month period, which rose by $97.0 million to $149.5 million. Free cash flow also saw a substantial increase, reaching $121.5 million compared to $20.1 million in the prior year period.

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to report a record third quarter that exceeded our expectations. We experienced healthy order levels supported by steady end market demand. Strong execution from our commercial and operational teams, including ongoing benefits from manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies, and disciplined SG&A spending helped drive records for quarterly earnings and adjusted EBITDA," said Martie Edmunds Zakas, Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Given the strong performance, Mueller Water Products, Inc. has raised its annual guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA. The company now expects consolidated net sales to be between $1,285 million and $1,295 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $271 million and $275 million.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mueller Water Products, Inc. for further details.

