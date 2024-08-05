RxSight Inc (RXST) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $34.9M, EPS at $(0.16), Beating Estimates

Company Achieves 68% Revenue Increase Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Revenue: $34.9 million, up by 68% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $32.28 million.
  • Gross Profit: $24.3 million, representing 69.5% of revenue, an increase from $12.0 million or 57.8% of revenue in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $(6.1) million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $(13.8) million, or $(0.40) per share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: $32.6 million, a 27% increase from $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting ongoing investments in growth.
  • Cash and Investments: $233.3 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $125.4 million on March 31, 2024, bolstered by $107.5 million in net proceeds from a public offering.
  • 2024 Guidance: Increased full-year revenue guidance to $139.0 million to $140.0 million, up from prior guidance of $132.0 million to $137.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results. RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery through its innovative intraocular lens technology.

Performance and Challenges

RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) reported a total revenue of $34.9 million for Q2 2024, marking a 68% increase compared to $20.8 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by a 92% increase in Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) revenue and a 32% increase in Light Delivery Device (LDD) revenue. The company sold 24,214 LALs and 78 LDDs during the quarter, reflecting a 92% and 16% increase in unit sales, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Despite the revenue growth, RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) faced challenges with increased operating expenses, which rose by 27% to $32.6 million. This increase was attributed to ongoing investments to expand the LDD installed base and support higher LAL sales volumes.

Financial Achievements

RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) achieved a gross profit of $24.3 million, or 69.5% of revenue, in Q2 2024, up from $12.0 million, or 57.8% of revenue, in Q2 2023. The favorable shift in product mix towards LAL sales and reduced production costs contributed to this increase. The company reported a net loss of $(6.1) million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $(13.8) million, or $(0.40) per share, in Q2 2023.

1820559557831847936.png

Key Financial Metrics

RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) ended Q2 2024 with $233.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, up from $125.4 million at the end of Q1 2024. This increase includes $107.5 million in net proceeds from a public offering that closed in May 2024.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $34.9 million $20.8 million
Gross Profit $24.3 million $12.0 million
Net Loss $(6.1) million $(13.8) million
Cash and Equivalents $233.3 million $125.4 million

Analysis and Future Outlook

The significant revenue growth and improved gross profit margins highlight RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial)'s successful market penetration and operational efficiency. The company's ability to increase its LAL and LDD sales volumes demonstrates strong demand for its innovative products. However, the rising operating expenses indicate the need for continued investment to sustain growth.

RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) has revised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $139.0 million to $140.0 million, up from the previous range of $132.0 million to $137.0 million. Operating expenses are now expected to be between $135.0 million and $136.0 million, reflecting higher non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

“In the second quarter, we continued to make significant progress in the adoption of adjustability as a new standard in the premium market, highlighted by robust LDD sales and the positive reception of the recently launched LAL+,” said Dr. Ron Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and President of RxSight.

Overall, RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, with substantial revenue growth and improved profitability. The company's innovative products and strategic investments position it well for continued success in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RxSight Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.