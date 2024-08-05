Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.69 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $51.4M Surpasses Expectations

Company Reports Pre-Tax Net Investment Income of $0.69 Per Share, Surpassing Estimates

50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $51.4 million, surpassing estimates of $49.13 million.
  • Pre-Tax Net Investment Income: $31.3 million, or $0.69 per share.
  • Dividends: Paid $0.57 per share Regular Dividend and $0.06 per share Supplemental Dividend, with a total of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
  • Net Realized and Unrealized Depreciation: $14.8 million, or 1.0% of total investments at fair value.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share: $16.60, down from $16.77 in the prior quarter.
  • Total Investment Portfolio: $1.5 billion, with a credit portfolio of $1.3 billion and an equity portfolio of $132.8 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $33.3 million, contributing to a total balance sheet liquidity of $485 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a U.S.-based investment firm specializing in middle market financing, reported robust earnings that surpassed analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Capital Southwest Corp is a U.S.-based investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies across various industries. The company's investment objective is to produce attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity and equity-related investments. It focuses on providing flexible financing solutions through partnerships with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors. The company's portfolio may include senior debt, second lien, and subordinated debt, preferred stocks, common stocks, and warrants. The primary source company's revenue comprises interest income and dividend income from investments made as well as management fees.

Performance Highlights

Capital Southwest Corp reported pre-tax net investment income of $31.3 million, or $0.69 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.58 per share. The company also reported total investment income of $51.4 million, surpassing the estimated revenue of $49.13 million.

1820559766058070016.png

Financial Achievements

During the quarter, Capital Southwest Corp's total investment portfolio reached $1.5 billion, with a credit portfolio of $1.3 billion, 98% of which is 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt. The company committed $105.1 million in new credit investments and achieved a weighted average yield on debt investments of 13.3%. The equity portfolio stood at $132.8 million, with $3.0 million in new equity co-investments.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Capital Southwest reported total operating expenses (excluding interest expense) of $7.6 million, up from $5.2 million in the prior quarter. Interest expense increased to $12.4 million from $11.5 million. The company recorded net realized and unrealized depreciation of $14.8 million, primarily due to $4.7 million of net depreciation related to the equity portfolio and $10.1 million related to the credit portfolio.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q4 FY2024
Total Investment Income $51.4 million $46.4 million
Pre-Tax Net Investment Income $31.3 million $29.8 million
Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share $16.60 $16.77

Dividend and Liquidity

Capital Southwest paid a regular dividend of $0.57 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The Board of Directors approved an increase in the regular dividend to $0.58 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company’s balance sheet liquidity reached an all-time high of $485 million, supported by $38 million raised through the Equity ATM Program and $50 million in new commitments to the SPV Credit Facility.

Commentary

"The June quarter was another strong quarter for Capital Southwest, with $108 million of originations. Our portfolio continued to perform well, producing $0.69 of pre-tax net investment income per share for the quarter, which more than earned both our $0.57 per share regular dividend and our $0.06 per share supplemental dividend paid for the quarter," said Bowen Diehl, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Capital Southwest Corp's strong performance in Q1 FY2025 highlights its effective investment strategy and robust portfolio management. The company's ability to exceed earnings estimates and increase dividends demonstrates its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns. However, the net realized and unrealized depreciation indicates potential challenges in the equity and credit portfolios that need to be monitored closely.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Capital Southwest Corp for further details.

