PRA Group Inc (PRAA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.54 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $284.2 Million

Net Income and Revenue Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $21.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, demonstrating a significant turnaround from a net loss of $3.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $284.2 million, up 35.8% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $252.68 million.
  • Total Cash Collections: $473.9 million, a 13% increase compared to $419.3 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher collections in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 19.1% to $195.0 million, primarily due to higher legal collection costs and compensation expenses.
  • Portfolio Purchases: $379.4 million, marking the third highest quarterly level of purchases in the past five years.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.1 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC): $6.8 billion, indicating robust future cash flow potential.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2024). The company, a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, reported a net income attributable to PRA Group Inc of $21.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.26 per share. Additionally, the company reported total revenue of $284.2 million, exceeding the estimated $252.68 million.

1820560018769080320.png

Company Overview

PRA Group Inc is a leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. The company returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is also engaged in providing fee-based services on class action claims recoveries in the United States. The company's portfolio segments include Core, which is engaged in purchasing and collecting nonperforming loans that the originators have chosen not to pursue, and the Insolvency segment, which is engaged in purchasing and collecting nonperforming loans where the customer is involved in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Performance and Challenges

PRA Group Inc's Q2 2024 results reflect a successful turnaround in its U.S. business. The company reported total cash collections of $473.9 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, driven by higher recent purchases and operational initiatives in the U.S. and Europe. However, the company faced increased operating expenses, which rose by $31.3 million, or 19.1%, compared to Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher legal collection costs and compensation expenses.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. Total portfolio revenue increased by 37.6% to $282.6 million compared to $205.4 million in Q2 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total portfolio revenue increased by 50.3% to $536.3 million compared to $356.8 million in the same period last year. These achievements are crucial for PRA Group Inc as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate significant revenue growth in the credit services industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $21.5 million $(3.8) million
Diluted EPS $0.54 $(0.10)
Total Revenue $284.2 million $209.2 million
Total Cash Collections $473.9 million $419.3 million

Commentary

"The second quarter was another important step in demonstrating the turnaround in our U.S. business, delivering against our financial and operational targets for 2024, and positioning the Company for future growth," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We invested $379 million during the quarter, which represents our third highest quarterly level of purchases over the past five years. This was driven by the continued strength of U.S. portfolio supply coupled with stronger supply in Europe this quarter, with pricing remaining attractive globally."

Analysis

PRA Group Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights its successful turnaround strategy and strong operational execution. The significant increase in net income and revenue, coupled with robust cash collections, underscores the company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and drive growth. However, the rise in operating expenses and interest expenses indicates potential challenges that the company needs to address to sustain profitability. Overall, PRA Group Inc's financial results for Q2 2024 demonstrate its resilience and strategic focus in the credit services industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PRA Group Inc for further details.

